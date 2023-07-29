Microsoft Edge 117 is now available in the Dev Channel with multiple fixes

After taking quite a long pause in releasing weekly Dev builds for the Edge browser, Microsoft is back with a new feature update. Version 117 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel, bringing customers multiple fixes and minor improvements. Here is what is new.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 117.0.2007.0?

Added features: WebView2: Added experimental Extension API. Added experimental Frame Process info API.

Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Added PinBrowserEssentialsToolbarButton Policy.

Improved reliability: Fixed browser crashes when playing a video in certain scenarios.

Fixed browser crashes when submitting feedback.

Fixed browser crashes when launching the browser in certain scenarios.

Fixed browser crashes when clicking on Open in Microsoft Edge from PWA.

Fixed browser crashes when launching.

Fixed browser crashes related to the sidebar.

Fixed browser crashes when using the Sidebar Search pane.

Fixed browser crashes related to Autofill.

Fixed browser crashes when visiting certain websites.

Linux: Fixed browser crashes when using a microphone on a website.

Changed behavior: Fixed last workspace opens when joining a new workspace.

Fixed old workspaces not loading.

Fixed displaying a blank page in Workspaces in certain scenarios.

Fixed the blank edge://flags page.

Fixed sync issue "Connection failed(-2)".

Fixed Pin to taskbar always pinning the left window tab when using Split screen.

Fixed Dev tools opening only in the left window tab when using Split screen.

Fixed Speaker icon displaying in red on tabs.

Fixed zoom not working in PWA.

Fixed STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION when visiting certain websites.

Fixed the browser launching in tablet mode while the computer is in desktop mode on certain devices.

Fixed Text prediction deleting empty spaces and new line.

Linux: Fixed close, minimize and maximize buttons overlay on the user profile picture.

macOS: Vertical tabs now work on full screen.

iOS: Fixed Translation is not working.

WebView2: Fixed Configuration options(CoreWebView2PdfToolbarItems.MoreSettings CoreWebView2PdfToolbarItems.FullScreen) are not valid in PDF preview mode (#3324). Fixed CoreWebView2.Settings.HiddenPdfToolbarItems: When hidingBookmarks, Search and PageSelector the toolbar gets lost (#2866). Fixed CoreWebView2PdfToolbarItems lacks members for "enter full screen" and "Settings and more" (#2728). Fixed context menu always available within Print dialog (#3548). Fixed UWP Webview2 Size shrinks on Extended displays (#3002). Fixed form does not display on the foreground anymore in the beta runtime (#3584).



You can download Microsoft Edge 117 Dev from the official website. The browser is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. Those preferring stable versions can expect Edge 117 in the Release Channel on the week of September 14, 2023.