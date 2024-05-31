Microsoft Edge 127 arrives in the Dev Channel with Settings improvements and more

Microsoft Edge 127 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel, where the browser receives weekly feature updates with detailed changelogs. This week's release, version 127.0.2610.3, brings Settings improvements and various bug fixes across the browser. Namely, Edge now has an icon and tooltip for a better understanding of why some features or settings are not available for the user.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 127.0.2610.3 Dev?

Added Features: Implemented a feature to include an icon accompanied by a tooltip to clarify why certain settings are inaccessible. Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash on android.

Resolved an issue when clicking the ‘Organize tabs’ button under tabs action menu caused browser to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the browser to crash upon clicking the ‘Switch’ button while awaiting the URL to load.

Resolved a bug that led to the browser crashing when closed while captions were running.

Resolved a bug that led to the browser crashing when duplicating the last tab in the tab strip through the tab group menu. Changed Behavior: Resolved a problem where the tooltip for the tab group header was appearing over the hover menu.

Resolved an issue that caused the extension’s updated details to display incorrectly on the detail page.

Resolved an issue when dragging a tab group containing the active tab and dropping it onto another group resulted in multiple tabs being added to the group.

Fixed an issue that resulted in insufficient spacing between tabs and other buttons.

Fixed an issue where the mouse gesture would close the entire tab instead of just the split-screen tab.

Fixed an issue where the New Tab Button at the bottom of the vertical tabs view was not aligned correctly with the other items.

Mac: Resolved an issue that resulted in the ‘alt’ attribute being incorrectly shown on macOS.

iOS: Fixed an issue that caused a disruption in the full-page user interface, where a gap appeared between the QR code and chat content on iOS. Android: Resolved a problem that caused the toolbar to vanish when altering the display mode on android.

Fixed an issue where selecting ‘Delete browsing data’ would navigate back to the previous page.

Microsoft Edge 127 will spend a few weeks in the Dev Channel before heading to the Beta Channel and then to the Stable release. According to Microsoft, the public release of Edge 127 is expected on the week of July 25, 2024. If you want to try it now, head to the official Edge Insider website.