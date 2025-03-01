Microsoft Edge Dev gets improved tab grouping and various fixes

Microsoft has released a new feature update for Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. Version 135.0.3154.3 landed with a traditional list of various fixes that resolve browser crashes, improve existing features, and even add some, such as the ability to display the active tab in collapsed tab groups.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added a feature to display the active tab in collapsed groups. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where the browser would crash silently when attempting to leave a workspace.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash when searching for any content to enter a webpage and long pressing the address bar on Android. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the 'Show Vision experience from Copilot Labs' option was not appearing on the Copilot page in the settings web UI.

Resolved an issue where some toolbar icons were hidden after taking actions in the 'More Options' menu in split screen.

Resolved an issue where custom colors did not persist on browser relaunch under the tab groups color picker. iOS: Resolved an issue where top sites with custom letter icons on the 'Replace' panel did not load immediately on iOS.

Resolved an issue where top sites would flash when switching from Focus/Inspirational mode to Custom mode on iOS.

Resolved an issue where, after switching wallpapers, the NTP wallpaper would not change on iOS. Mac: Resolved an issue where, after selecting Firefox to import data, the data displayed was that of Safari on Mac. Android: Resolved an issue where preset top sites' images were not displayed on the 'Replace' panel when there was no internet connection on Android.

Resolved an issue where most extensions were unable to display the full panel in a normal tab on Android.

Resolved an issue where a line was visible between the PDF toolbar and the address bar on Android.

Resolved an issue where a download pop-up box would appear when clicking on an offline PDF from the download hub on Android.

You can update Microsoft Edge on the edge://settings/help page (it can also update itself automatically). If you want to join the Edge Insider program, head to the official website here.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 135 in the Stable Channel on the week of April 3, 2025.