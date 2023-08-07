Microsoft Edge for Business will officially launch with Edge 116 Stable next week

A few months ago at Build 2023, Microsoft announced a new mode for its Edge web browser. It was called Edge for Business, and it went into public preview on the same day. Now there's word that the new mode will officially launch sometime next week.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that Edge for Business will launch the week of August 17. That's also when the stable edition of the latest Edge version, 116, will be made available for all users.

Microsoft added that anyone who signs into Edge 116 next week by using All customers who sign into Edge using Microsoft Entra ID "will automatically be transitioned to Microsoft Edge for Business as part of the release."

The blog post includes an FAQ about Edge for Business. Microsoft reminds people that this is not a new version of the Edge browser, but rather a new mode that kicks in with an Entra ID. It adds:

IT maintains full control over policy and feature management and configuration with Edge for Business. Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge is lightly managed, with IT maintaining control over security and compliance policies of the personal browsing window. With users separating their work and personal browsing and content, personal data can be excluded from enterprise sync in the work browser window, giving users the privacy they want.

When users first sign into Edge with an Entra ID, they will see a new Edge for Business icon. They will also see a new place to put their profile photo. Any passwords, data, and favorites that are already a part of a user's work profile in Edge will automatically transfer to Edge for Business.

The FAQ also notes that Edge for Business will be coming to mobile users as well. Microsoft stated that the new icon, management settings in the Microsoft 365 admin center, and more will be available on mobile in the future.