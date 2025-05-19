Microsoft Edge getting full document PDF translation. Summaries, task automation also coming

Microsoft Edge has a built-in PDF translation that works by selecting a portion of a text. In order to translate, a user has to either then right-click on the selected text and then use the "Translate selection" option or use the Translate option from the PDF toolbar.

However, the company is massively amping up this capability. At Build 2025 today, Microsoft has announced that the translation feature can now translate an entire document "with just a few clicks" and the feature will work across over 70 languages. Here's how it will work according to Microsoft: "With just a few clicks, users will be able to open a PDF in Edge, click the Translate icon in the Edge address bar and quickly create a new document fully translated into the language of choice."

Currently, the feature is in testing in the Canary channel but Microsoft hopes it will be generally available next month, in case no breaking bug is detected by then during beta testing.

Another improvement related to documents is an upcoming Edge for Business feature that will help with summarization. With the help of Copilot Chat in Edge, found on the Edge for Business sidebar, Microsoft's browser will soon be able to summarize Microsoft 365 Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents.

Document summarization aside, Microsoft 365 Copilot is bringing Agents to Edge for Business such that commercial users will be able to automate tasks that feel are repetitive.

Microsoft uses the example of a "Sales Assistant Agent" to explain how it will work: "Sales Assistant Agent will generate leads, track customer interactions and offer sales insights. Agents will be available in early June through Copilot Chat in the Microsoft Edge for Business sidebar and will enable users to access them without leaving the page and breaking their flow."

Microsoft 365 Copilot Agents will be available next month in June while the summarization feature is currently in preview.