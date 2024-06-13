Microsoft explains why it wants you to switch to Microsoft account from Local account

Microsoft has been quietly publishing quite a few guides on its official website lately. These include ones on how to Save, Use and Manage Windows 11 Passkeys, how to enable TPM and VBS-powered Enhanced Security Sign-in (ESS), and one which talks about passwordless sign-ins using the Microsoft Account (MSA).

Speaking of MSA, the company also published another page that guides users on how to switch from a Local to a Microsoft Account. However, since that last update, the company has added a new section that describes the opposite—﻿switching from a Microsoft Account (MSA) to a local one.

Despite this, Microsoft says that it still recommends an MSA over a local account with a separate section that has since been added to this page. In the new section, it explains the differences between the two and the benefits an MSA has over a local account. Microsoft writes:

Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account. [..] The main difference between a local account and a Microsoft account is that a local account is specific to one device, while a Microsoft account can be used across multiple devices and Microsoft services. A local account is created on the device and doesn't require Internet connectivity to sign in. It's independent of other services, and it's not connected to the cloud. Your settings, files, and applications are limited to that single device

A Microsoft account, on the other hand, is associated to an email address and password that you use with Outlook.com, Hotmail, Office, OneDrive, Skype, Xbox, and Windows. When you sign in to your PC with a Microsoft account, you’re connected to a Microsoft cloud service, and your settings and files can sync across various devices. You can also use it to access other Microsoft services

Microsoft's official guide about switching from an MSA to a local account is given below:

You can use the Settings app to switch your Microsoft account to a local account. Important: Microsoft recommends using a Microsoft account, not a local account, when signing in to Windows. Using a Microsoft account in Windows allows for seamless integration of Microsoft services, enhanced security, and sync across devices, unlike a local account. In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Your info , or use the following shortcut: Your info

Select Sign in with a l ocal account instead . You'll see this link only if you're using a Microsoft account

Type the username, password, and password hint. The username must be different than any others on the device

Select Next, then select Sign out and finish. Sign back in with your new local account

You can view the support page here on Microsoft's official website.

Aside from these guides, the company has also published a couple of support pages related to the requirements of certain Windows 11 AI features. These include one for the Paint Cocreator and another for AutoSR.