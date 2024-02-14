Microsoft: February 2024 to be the last Windows 11 22H2 optional preview update

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 (KB5034765) and Windows 10 (KB5034763, and more) earlier today. Alongside that, the company has also issued a reminder about the impending end of optional, non-security preview updates, known as C and D releases, this month for Windows 11 version 22H2. These currently roll out on the fourth week of the month.

Microsoft had already announced the change back in November last year, and as such, users on Windows 11 22H2 will no longer be able to opt for such releases after February 27. However, worry not, as users will continue to receive security updates as well as new features via Patch Tuesdays or Update Tuesdays (B release). In case you are wondering, the end-of-life (EOL) date for version 22H2 is October 14, 2025.

On its Windows message center dashboard, Microsoft writes:

IMPORTANT After February 2024, there are no more optional, non-security preview releases for Windows 11, version 22H2. Only cumulative monthly security updates (known as the "B" or Update Tuesday release) will continue for this version. Windows 11, version 23H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2 will continue to receive security and optional releases.

February 27th is also rumored to be when the upcoming Moment 5 feature update is expected to land.

On the same page on the Message Center, Microsoft has also published a handy list of highlights on the latest Windows 11 Patch Tuesday:

Highlights for the Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 update: The Copilot in Windows icon will appear on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar. Also, the display of Show desktop at the rightmost corner of the taskbar will be off by default. To turn it back on, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. You can also right-click the taskbar and choose Taskbar settings. Windows 11 devices will get this new functionality at different times.

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5034204 (released January 23, 2024).

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator announcements. They are slow when you use Natural Voices.

This update addresses an issue that affects explorer.exe. It might stop responding. This occurs when you restart or shut down a PC that has a controller accessory attached to it.

This update addresses an issue that affects the download of device metadata. Downloads from the Windows Metadata and Internet Services (WMIS) over HTTPS are now more secure.

You can view the full release notes of the latest Patch Tuesday in this article.