Microsoft finally fixes Windows 10 desktop icons jumping between monitors

In October 2023, shortly after Microsoft started rolling out Copilot to Windows 10 users, the company discovered an odd bug that would cause desktop icons on multi-monitor systems to jump between displays when using Copilot. To prevent user frustration, Microsoft applied a compatibility hold, blocking affected Windows 10 users from updating to Windows 11 or even getting Copilot on their system. Now, all of that is finally fixed.

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 users with multi-monitor systems can finally get Copilot on their PCs or update to Windows 11. The bug was resolved with a new Copilot experience, which is a part of KB5039299, the latest non-security update for Windows 10. However, the new Copilot experience is rolling out gradually, which means some users will get Copilot on their Windows 10 PCs a bit later than others.

Microsoft explains:

We are gradually rolling out a new Copilot experience for devices with Windows updates released June 25, 2024 () or later. This new experience will resolve this issue for Windows 10, version 22H2. This update () was released on June 25, 2024, and you can expect to receive the new Copilot experience between now and the coming months.

The new Copilot experience in question is the ability to pin Copilot to the taskbar like a regular app and have it work in a regular app window:

We are advancing the Copilot experience on Windows. The Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar and behaves like an app. This gives you the benefits of a typical app experience. For example, you can resize, move, and snap the window. For existing Windows 10 PCs, the timing of availability and delivery method will vary. This might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

You can learn more about the bug in the official documentation. There are still a bunch of open issues with Windows 10. One is preventing users from changing their local profile image in the Settings app, and the other is causing problems with the Microsoft Connected Cache.

As for Windows 11, Microsoft recently confirmed taskbar issues in Windows 11's June 2024 non-security updates, which are once again available for download after a brief pause due to significant bugs on certain systems with virtualization software.