A couple of months ago, Microsoft announced a new "native" Copilot app for Windows. However, the excitement quickly faded when users discovered that the program was still a web app. Now, Microsoft is finally addressing the complaints with a truly native XAML Copilot app for Windows 11. Also, the latest update is making the app more useful for less experienced customers who want to know how to adjust certain settings on their PCs.

Here is the official announcement:

Native XAML app and new UI : Includes a new side panel where you can easily start a new conversation and see your conversation history.

: Includes a new side panel where you can easily start a new conversation and see your conversation history. Ask questions about your PC, like “How do I set up a Bluetooth headset on this device?” and Copilot provides information tailored to your current version of Windows.

As of now, the updated Copilot app (version 1.25023.101.0) is rolling out to Insiders in all channels. Note that the update is gradual, so you might not have it right away. However, you can try installing the update on your computer even if it is not enrolled in the insider program. Here is how to do it:

Go to store.rg-adguard.net and select "Product ID" in the first drop-down list. Paste 9NHT9RB2F4HD into the search bar and select "Fast" in the second drop-down list. Click the checkmark button to find available packages. Find Microsoft.Copilot_1.25023.106.0_neutral_~_8wekyb3d8bbwe.appxbundle and click it to download. Open the file and click "Update" when prompted. Run the updated Copilot app.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently released a Copilot app for Mac users. It is now available in the App Store with a few additional features, such as a compact search bar for quick conversations with the service. Just do not ask it to help you activate Windows—Microsoft silenced Copilot after users discovered that it could lead them to third-party activation scripts.