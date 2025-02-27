Microsoft fixes drag-and-drop issues in Outlook on Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft recently acknowledged a bug in the classic Outlook app that prevented users from dragging and dropping emails or calendar items after applying certain Windows 11 updates. The bug affects users on version 24H2, and now Microsoft has a fix.

According to a Microsoft Support document, problems with drag-and-drop occur after installing the January 2025 non-security update (KB5050094, build 26100.3037) and the February 2025 Patch Tuesday update (KB5051987, build 26100.3194). When attempting to drag an item, the cursor turns into a stop symbol, preventing you from moving stuff around.

Affected users can resolve the problem by downloading and installing KB5052093, the latest non-security update for Windows 11 version 24H2. Since the update is optional, you will have to go to Settings > Windows Update and download it manually. Besides fixes for the classic Outlook, you will receive plenty of other changes and non-security-related improvements. You can find the complete changelog in our dedicated article.

If you do not want to install preview updates (C-updates are technically previews of what is coming in the next month), you can mitigate the problem with a temporary workaround as described in the official support document:

WORKAROUND To work around the issue, disable the Outlook setting “Optimize for compatibility”: Select the File tab, then select Options. On the General tab, under User interface options, select the option Optimize for best appearance.

Note that the bug only affects customers with Windows 11 version 24H2. If you are on other releases, you should have no problem with dragging stuff in the classic Outlook.

Speaking of other hiccups in the latest Windows 11 release, this week, Microsoft acknowledged that the operating system has some compatibility issues with AutoCAD. Because of that, Microsoft paused the update rollout to customers with AutoCAD 2022 installed. You can learn more about it here.