Microsoft fixes File Explorer dark mode bugs and more in Windows 11 Beta build 22635.5240

Microsoft is finishing this week with a fresh build for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Build 22635.5240 (KB5055645) for Windows 11 version 23H2 is now available fr download with only three fixes (one for dark mode in File Explorer, one for Voice Access, and one for the incorrect storage size shown in the Settings app). Also, there will be no updates in the Dev Channel for Windows 11 version 24H2 insiders this week.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where the Organize and New Folder options might not be visible in the Save Dialog when using dark mode. [Settings] Fixed an issue where the total storage size shown in System > About may not be displayed correctly. [Voice Access] Fixed an issue which could voice access to freeze with error “working on it” when dictating.

You can find the announcement post