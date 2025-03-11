Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 finally gets Marketplace support and a new world update

Today is a good day for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans. After nearly a seven-month-long pause, developers are back with a new world update (the last one arrived in August 2024) and an important update for the latest installment, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Update 19 is here, focusing on South America's "most alluring regions" and Marketplace support in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launched in November 2024, and the initial experience was subpar, to say the least. In addition to network and server instabilities, players were upset about the missing Marketplace support, which prevented them from accessing additional free and premium content for the game. Now, Asobo Studios is fixing that unfortunate omission.

With the latest update, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 gets access to thousands of add-ons ported from the previous version of the game. Those items have one of the following three tags to help users better understand compatibility:

Not Creator-Approved : the creator either confirmed that the add-on is not compatible or has not provided any compatibility information.

: the creator either confirmed that the add-on is not compatible or has not provided any compatibility information. Not Available : you own the content, but it is not compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025.

: you own the content, but it is not compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2025. No Tag: the item is compatible with the latest version of the game.

DLC creators can upgrade their content to MSFS 2024 for free or charge users for updates. Another thing worth noting is that, as of right now, rentals and gifting are not available—these options will arrive with the Sim Update 2 next month. Also, there is no content from third-party developers at the moment, plus a list of known issues, which you can check out here.

As for the latest world update, it focuses on South America and countries such as Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. There are 75 new points of interest, three discovery flights, three landing challenges, three bush trips, a helicopter landing challenge, a rally race in an F/A-18, and a low-altitude challenge in an L-39. These activities will be available on March 17, while the rest of the update is available right now in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.