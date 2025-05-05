Microsoft has finally killed Skype, it's time to move to Teams

Microsoft has finally killed off the popular Skype VoIP program, urging users to switch to Microsoft Teams. The program was first released in 2003, and after a few years, it was acquired by eBay. In 2011, after the program had already been well-established, Microsoft bought it to replace Windows Live Messenger.

The program originally used a hybrid peer-to-peer system to connect users. In 2017, Microsoft centralized it by making it an Azure-based service, and in 2023, it had 36 million daily users. Anyone left from this cohort is being encouraged to use the free Microsoft Teams, which offers the same core features and then some.

Microsoft has ensured that the process for switching to Teams is simple. To make the move, you just need to download Teams on your device and then log in using your Skype credentials. All of your Skype chats and contacts will already be there, so you can resume your usage with ease.

Explaining the more complex situation for paying customers, Microsoft said:

“Current Skype subscription users can continue to use their Skype Credits and subscriptions until the end of their next renewal period. Skype Credit users can also continue to use their remaining Skype Credit. After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will be available to remaining paid users from the Skype web portal and within Teams.”

Features that you can expect from Teams that you’re familiar with on Skype include one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. There are other features that are not available on Skype, including hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Microsoft's move to kill off Skype. Have you made the move to Teams, or did you decide to switch to another app entirely?