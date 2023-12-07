Microsoft: Here's why you can't get Windows 11 despite passing PC Health Check compatibility

When Windows 11 was first announced, it immediately created a lot of confusion among users as Microsoft announced some pretty stringent system requirements that made processors and systems just a few years old, the likes of AMD Ryzen 1000 series (desktop), 2000 series (mobile), and most of Intel's 7th gen parts, as ineligible even though they were perfectly capable of running Windows 11 outside of the security parameters Mircosoft designed it around. In case you've forgotten, here's a reminder that even Microsoft has run Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

Regardless though, to make it easier and convenient for users to understand whether their system is Windows 11-ready, Microsoft released an application called "PC Health Check". Although, initially, it would only report whether a system was supported, Microsoft later updated the app to include details about the individual requirements and stated which one of those wasn't met, in order for users to understand the upgrades necessary.

PC Health check app has not been perfect though as it once deemed the now-ancient Pentium 4 as perfectly compatible with Windows 11, something that happened just a month after the app was restored due to errors. And another week later, the app was automatically installing on Windows 10 systems.

Since the dust has mostly settled now at the end of 2023 as even the latest Windows 11 version, 23H2, has continued with the same system requirements, the buzz around the PC Health Check (PCHC) app has dropped significantly.

However, a couple of days ago, Microsoft updated the app's support page to include a note that explains what compatibility safeguard holds and why certain users will not be offered an upgrade to Windows 11 even if PCHC is correctly giving the green signal:

Note: If a compatibility issue has been identified on your device that would disrupt your experience using Windows 11, we will temporarily delay your ​​upgrade until the issue is resolved. Compatibility safeguard holds help ensure ​you have the best experience possible when upgrading and your productivity is not disrupted if critical apps or drivers are not yet compatible.

Microsoft made this update very recently as a buggy Copilot integration has halted the Windows 11 23H2 availability on affected devices.