Microsoft improves Windows Autopatch with hotpatch and better data sharing

Microsoft announced several important improvements for Windows Autopatch, a system that unifies Microsoft update tools and streamlines software updates in organizations. Microsoft launched Windows Autopatch in 2022 and has been updating it with various improvements ever since. Now, the company has prepared a few more updates.

In June 2025, Windows Autopatch will offer customers hotpatching capabilities and improve control over data sharing. Hotpatching applies important security updates without prompting the end user to restart their system and disrupting the workflow. Hotpatching for client Windows versions is available in Windows 11 version 24H2 (Microsoft is getting ready to ship some hotpatches), and it is now included in Windows Autopatch.

Hotpatches are available on devices that meet the following requirements:

Devices that have the most recent hotpatch baseline security update installed. (Baseline updates are offered quarterly as part of a normal security update. April was the most recent baseline month, and the next baseline is in July.)

Devices running Windows 11, version 24H2 for x64 (AMD and Intel) CPU.

Virtualization Based Security (VBS) enabled and running.

CHPE disabled for Arm64 devices. (Note: Hotpatching for Arm64 devices is still in public preview.)

You can learn more about Windows Hotpatching here.

As for privacy controls, Windows Autopatch will provide reports about data that is inaccessible for the service on a specific device if diagnostic data is disabled. Data settings will no longer be set for Windows Autopatch groups by default, giving organizations more control over what data they share with Microsoft.

Also, Microsoft will improve its troubleshooting capabilities by allowing administrators to target Windows Autopatch client brokers to assess why certain devices experience problems with getting updates.

You can read more about the latest Windows Autopatch updates here.