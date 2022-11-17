Microsoft is adding games to Teams to make virtual meetings a lot more exciting

In a bid to improve the virtual meeting experience and boost engagement, Microsoft is adding a number of casual games to its chatting and video-calling service – Microsoft Teams.

The tech giant has added a new app called Games for Work to its video-conferencing tool which will allow users to switch to some casual gaming titles and play them together. The app includes games like IceBreakers, Wordament, Minesweeper, and Solitaire and will support as many as 250 people together.

Microsoft asserts that while some people playing games during working hours are nothing more than a source of distraction, in reality, the benefits such activities are plentiful. It cites a report by Brigham Young University to support its claims. The study findings reveal teams that play short video games together remain 20 percent more productive after playing video games for just 45 minutes than those who participate in more traditional team-building activities.

The company further notes that with the sudden shift to remote and hybrid working environments, the networks of relationships among people who live and work together are weakening. Games can offer an easy way to connect and rebuild the weakening bonds within teams.

More importantly, the games supported on the platform are safe for work (“E” rated) and ads-free. Each game within the app emphasizes a different component of team building.

Microsoft has encouraged customers to try these games to boost productivity and have fun simultaneously. In Teams-related news, the company has announced a new license type called "Teams Shared Device", which you can read more about here.