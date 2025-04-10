Microsoft is ending Surface Hub and Surface Hub 2S support soon

October 14, 2025, will mark the end of mainstream support for Windows 10, one of the most significant Windows releases in the modern Microsoft era. After over nine years on the market, users will be forced to pay Microsoft for security updates, upgrade to Windows 11, or remain unsupported.

Windows 10 was a massive release with quite a lot of different editions, some of which were made for specific use-case scenarios, such as Windows 10 Teams. This SKU powers Microsoft's largest Surface computers, the Surface Hub (pictured above) and the Surface Hub 2S (pictured below). Its support is ending on October 14, 2025, as well. Now, Microsoft has published a blog post with some information about the inevitable.

The end of support for the Surface Hub and the Surface Hub 2S means the devices will no longer receive security updates, fixes, and other support from Microsoft. Moreover, Microsoft is pulling the plug on the Microsoft Teams app, forcing corporate users to upgrade to keep their meeting spaces up to date or even operational.

In a newly published post, Microsoft outlined the transition path for users depending on the hardware they own:

Surface Hub Surface Hub 2S Hardware-refresh only. The original Surface Hub (in both sizes) will be fully out of support after October 2025. Hardware refresh. Users can purchase the Surface Hub 3 Compute Cartridge, which comes with newer hardware and Windows 11-based Teams Rooms. Upgrade to Teams Rooms on Windows using Microsoft's free Surface Hub 2S migration offering that ends on October 14, 2025. Switch to Windows 11 Pro / Enterprise. This option is for those using the Surface Hub 2S in personal scenarios.

You can read more about the upgrade path for the original Surface Hub and the Surface Hub 2S users in a blog post on the official Tech Community website. While this change is unlikely to affect regular users, the end of Windows 10 support is also directly connected to consumer products, such as the universal OneNote app for Windows. It will be out of support by October 14, 2025.