Microsoft is killing a special Windows 11 edition for low-cost PCs

Did you know that Microsoft has a special Windows 11 edition, Windows 11 SE, for low-end computers? While it is not as lightweight as some third-party projects, it offers a simplified experience for education and low-cost devices by limiting the number of apps you can run to only those approved by IT admins. Microsoft introduced Windows 11 SE in November 2021 alongside the Surface Laptop SE, and now, four years later, it is killing it.

With everyone talking about the end of Windows 10 support and its extended security updates lasting only until October 2026, Microsoft quietly updated the official support document for Windows 11 SE, clarifying that the operating system is on the way out. The company is dropping support for Windows 11 SE to the point of not even bothering updating it to version 25H2, which is officially coming in a few months.

The end of support for Windows 11 SE means no software updates, including new features, fixes, and security patches. Microsoft will also stop providing technical support to all Windows 11 SE-based devices. Interestingly, Microsoft's own Surface Laptop SE has a six-year lifecycle, and its official support ends in January 2028.

Here is what Microsoft says in the now-updated support document spotted by Windows Central:

Microsoft will not release a feature update after Windows 11 SE, version 24H2. Support for Windows 11 SE—including software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes—will end in October 2026. While your device will continue to work, we recommend transitioning to a device that supports another edition of Windows 11 to ensure continued support and security.

Windows 11 SE was unique in a few ways. It lacked some features present in traditional editions, such as the ability to snap more than two apps at once, Windows Widgets, and the Microsoft Store. Apps would open in full-screen only, and files would save in OneDrive by default. Microsoft's goal was to give students a lightweight, cloud-focused operating system for low-end devices, but the effort never took off (but hey, it had desktop stickers and some unique desktop backgrounds), and the Surface Laptop SE was basically the only device with Windows 11 SE. It also never received a true successor.

Windows 11 SE was part of Microsoft's attempts to compete with ChromeOS in the segment of low-end devices for education, a successor to the also failed Windows 10 S. Now, Microsoft is sweeping Windows 11 SE under the rug. Nothing to see here, please disperse.