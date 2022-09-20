Microsoft is making major improvements to the Windows Update process

The Windows 11 2022 Update is now rolling out with lots of new features - and more on the way in October. In light of the arrival of the first major update to Windows 11, Microsoft has now detailed how it is making the Windows Update process a lot better.

Microsoft has highlighted two key improvements that apply both to feature updates and monthly updates following the release of the Windows 11 2022 Update.

First up, Microsoft has emphasized that it has reduced significantly reduced the size of Windows updates which, in return, has resulted in faster installs. The Redmond tech firm claims that for some users, it reduced update sizes by up to 450MB in feature updates. On the monthly cumulative update side, it says it "reclaimed approximately 3x the update size (100s of MB) given back to the user".

Another improvement that Microsoft is making in this space is related to carbon footprints. Moving forward, Windows will attempt to update during times when there are a greater number of clean energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydro available. This should result in reduced carbon emissions as Windows PCs around the globe move away from energy sources based on fossil fuels, at least during the update process.

In terms of getting the update itself, the Windows 11 2022 Update will initially be available to those who seek it through Windows Update. Those interested can navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. As usual, the update will be rolled out in a staggered manner complete with quality signals and safeguard holds to ensure a smooth upgrade process. However, if you simply can't wait for the update, check out guide on the topic here.

Meanwhile, Windows 10 customers should first check if their PC is eligible for Windows 11 through the PC Health Check app. If they do meet the minimum system requirements, they should navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates to see if the update is available for them.

Microsoft has once again emphasized that if your existing device is not eligible for Windows 11, you should stay on Windows 10 since it is supported until October 14, 2025. The next feature update to Windows 10 is arriving next month in the form of version 22H2 as well.

Finally, IT admins in commercial and education markets are advised to begin targeted deployments of Windows 11. Meanwhile, the Windows 11 2022 Update is available through regular commercial channels such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business (WUfB), and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).