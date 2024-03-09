Microsoft is now letting more people access GPT Builder with Copilot Pro

In January, Microsoft announced a number of new Copilot-related features. One of them was the introduction of Copilot Pro. For $20 a month, people could get direct access to OpenAI's most powerful LLM, OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo, along with the Copilot AI assistant in Microsoft's productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, and more.

Another feature that was announced for Copilot Pro users was Copilot GPT Builder. It gives subscribers access to a tool that lets them make their own custom chatbots for specific uses. In February, Microsoft started rolling out a few examples of these chatbots to help people plan a vacation, teach folks to cook, and more.

Copilot Pro users… it’s a good night to see if you have GPT Builder 😇 — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) March 9, 2024

Now it looks like Microsoft is rolling out more access to the GPT Builder. Late on Friday Michael Schechter, the VP of the company's Bing division, posted a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account, hinting very strongly that the company has granted preview access to the chatbot creator to more Copilot Pro users.

It's currently unknown exactly how many Copilot Pro users will get access to GPT Builder in this flight stage. If you are a subscriber and don't see a new option that's labeled "Create a new Copilot GPT" in preview, you might have to wait a bit longer to gain access in a future flight.

Microsoft plans to expand access to Copilot for Microsoft 365 for higher education teachers and students on April 1. It also recently announced it will add Copilot to its OneDrive cloud storage service for work and education Microsoft 365 accounts sometime in mid-April, and will add new skills and plugins to Copilot for Windows sometime in late March.