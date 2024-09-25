Microsoft is reportedly working on a major mobile Copilot app update

Microsoft is reportedly working hard on a revamped version of its Copilot app for iOS and Android mobile devices. According to Tom Warren's Notepad newsletter on The Verge, according to his unnamed sources at Microsoft, one of the features of the upcoming Copilot mobile app is that it will actually read news to you as if you were listening to a radio news reporter.

The email newsletter adds that the newsreader feature in the upcoming Copilot mobile revamp will even include music as the AI-based newsreader gives you the headlines.

Other aspects of the upcoming Copilot app revamp, according to Warren, will include the app using a card-based user interface. This is supposed to get users to interact with the app more than the current version. The new UI will also show users a list of topics that could help to cut down the amount of typing needed to interact with the Copilot chatbot.

The interface will be designed to give each user a unique experience, based not only on each user's interest but also their history with chatting with Copilot.

According to the Notepad newsletter, the new Copilot mobile app is already very polished. However, there's no word on when the Copilot app will get this big update for iOS and Android.

Keep in mind that Microsoft has not officially confirmed any plans to launch a new version of the Copilot app. It's possible that the company could decide to make changes to its current Copilot update plans before the app is officially announced and released.

Last week, Microsoft reveals a number of new features for Copilot users, including automated Copilot Agents that can be made in Copilot Studio, a new Copilot Pages experience, and new data protection features for people who use Copilot at work or at school. Earlier this week, Microsoft stated that in October, it would add web search query citations for Copilot answers.