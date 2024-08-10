Microsoft is retiring the Paint 3D Windows app on November 4

Back in 2016, Microsoft was all about 3D. It revealed its HoloLens technology, and it wanted its software to offer 3D features as well. That's why the company launched a revamp of its Paint app for Windows 10 as Paint 3D in October 2016.

Instead of just creating 2D artwork like what you would make on the older Paint app, Microsoft wanted anyone to create 3D artwork with this new app. Indeed, it was initially designed to completely replace the older Paint app for Windows 10.

However, the reception to the new Paint 3D app did not go as well as expected, and Microsoft continued to support the older Paint app alongside Paint 3D. In 2021, the release of Windows 10 build 21332 removed Paint 3D from clean installs of the OS.

Now, it looks like the end is finally in sight for the Paint 3D app, three years after it was removed from new Windows 10 installs. As posted by X user @phantomofearth, anyone who still runs the app will now see a banner on top. It states that Paint 3D will no longer be available to download from the Microsoft Store after November 4. Updates for the app will also end on that day as well.

Paint 3D now has a banner stating that it will no longer receive updates or be available in the Microsoft Store starting on November 4th. pic.twitter.com/ksPg1Irdjo — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) August 10, 2024

The retirement of Paint 3D comes even as Microsoft has been adding new features for the regular Paint app for Windows 10 and 11. Members of the Windows Insider Program have been able to check out new functions in recent months. They have included a new size slider for pencils, brushes, and eraser tools, along with some new features for its pen and eraser options.