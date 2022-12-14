Microsoft is rolling out the redesigned OneDrive app for Windows 11

It appears that Microsoft has started rolling out the redesigned OneDrive app for Windows. It was spotted in July 2022 when an early build leaked to the public. Now the software giant is ready (as it seems) to offer the app to all users (via Dr. Windows).

The redesigned OneDrive app features a Windows 11-like user interface and navigation. There are four vertical tabs for managing sync and backup, account, and notification settings. The fourth tab lets you check the current app version and sign up for OneDrive Insider preview updates.

Another notable change is the storage indicator in the bottom-left corner, which lets you check your storage limit without navigating to a specific tab. Finally, the app now supports dark and light modes, something the legacy variant has never offered.

Apart from the fancy UI and redesigned navigation, the new OneDrive app for Windows does not offer any new features. You can manage your backups, customize download rates, enable or disable files on demand, and more.

Of course, OneDrive Settings is not something you visit frequently, but it is still great to see Microsoft giving this part of the operating system a much better-looking and modern user interface. There are no reports of this arriving on Windows 10 as of writing, however Microsoft has yet to announce the rollout of the new OneDrive app for Windows, and we will update the article once we have official information from Microsoft.

Have you received the updated OneDrive app on your computer? What do you think about the redesign? Let us know in the comment section.