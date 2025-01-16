Microsoft issues workaround for Outlook, M365 apps crashing on Windows Server 2016

A few days ago, Microsoft 365 users online began reporting about applications like the Classic Outlook crashing on Windows Server 2016. The problem seems to be pertinent to RDS (Remote Desktop Services), though, other services may be affected too.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and has shared a workaround. The company notes that that the issue began after updating to version and build 18324.20168/20190. It says that it is investigating:

ISSUE After updating to Version 2412 (Build 18324.20168) or Version 2412 (Build 18324.20190), Microsoft 365 applications may crash on Windows Server 2016. You can confirm if this is the issue by looking at the Windows Event Viewer Application Log for crash Event 1000 or Event 1001, and the following event details: Faulting application name: WINWORD.EXE, version: 16.0.18324.20168, time stamp: 0x677832b6

Faulting module name: KERNELBASE.dll, version: 10.0.14393.5850, time stamp: 0x64253b64

Exception code: 0xc06d007e

Fault offset: 0x000dcd42

Faulting process id: 0xb1b8

Faulting application start time: 0x01db655766958e10

Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Office\Root\Office16\WINWORD.EXE

Faulting module path: C:\Windows\System32\KERNELBASE.dll Note: "Faulting module name" and "Exception code" may vary. STATUS: INVESTIGATING This issue is tracked in the M365 Admin Center as MO978220.

The workaround for now is to revert back to the previous version as this is clearly buggy and Microsoft needs more time to investigate and reach the root of the issue:

To work around the issue, you can revert to the prior Version 2411 (Build 18227.20152): Open a Command Prompt in Administrator context. Type or paste the two commands into the Command Prompt window and press Enter after each: cd % programfiles%\Common Files\Microsoft Shared\ClickToRun officec2rclient.exe /update user updatetoversion=16.0.18227.20152 To prevent Office updating back to the latest build you can turn off updates by clicking File, Office Account, Update Options, Disable Updates. Put a reminder on your calendar for February 11th to re-enable updates. Or check back on this Known Issue in case it is addressed sooner.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.