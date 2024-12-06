Microsoft kills Surface Studio 2 Plus production

Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Studio 2 Plus is no longer in production. The largest and most expensive consumer Surface device is now running out of stock across retailers, and Microsoft does not plan to produce more of it.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the following:

Customers can continue to purchase Surface Studio 2+ through retailers and partners with stock. For areas reaching out of stock, Surface Studio 2+ will no longer be available for new purchases.

The original Surface Studio was announced in October 2016, alongside the Surface Pro 4 and the original Surface Book. It featured a large 28-inch 4500 x 3000 pixels touchscreen display with a quirky hinge that allowed transforming the Surface Studio from the standard all-in-one to a drawing tablet.

Despite its quite mediocre in terms of performance hardware and a hefty price tag, the original Surface Studio was universally praised as a stunning and innovative device with a bold design. While there was never a shortage of all-in-one Windows PCs, the Surface Studio stood separately as a unique computer with nearly no competition.

Microsoft released the second-generation Surface Studio two years later. The successor received newer processors and more powerful graphics cards from Nvidia and ditched hard drives in favor of SSDs (the original Surface shipped with a small SSD and a 1TB HDD), leaving the rest of the device mostly unchanged.

Finally, four years later, in October 2022, Microsoft announced the Surface Studio 2+. The computer received a single SKU with an eye-watering $4,500 price tag and a refreshed CPU-GPU combo. Two years later, the Surface Studio 2+ is dead, with no signs of a successor.

It is sad to see the Surface Studio lineup going six feet under and joining other abandoned devices, such as the Surface Neo, Surface Duo, Surface Headphones, Surface Earbuds, Surface Book, and more.

These days, Microsoft's sole focus is on well-established device categories that involve less risk. As a result, we only saw Microsoft updating its most popular devices, such as the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. While the shift to Snapdragon processors was a major change, the wow factor of unconventional designs and bold choices, once the signature of the Surface brand, is sadly no longer with us.

