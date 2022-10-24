Microsoft launches 'Project Volterra'—its first ARM-powered mini PC for Windows Developers

Microsoft has announced the launch of "Project Volterra" or Windows Dev Kit 2023—the first mini PC from Microsoft powered by an ARM processor. The device aims at Windows developers to help them bring their apps to ARM devices and help populate the category among consumers.

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 (announced earlier this year at the Build 2022 conference) is based upon the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform paired with 32GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Ports include three USB-A, two USB-C, and a Mini DisplayPort, allowing users to connect up to three monitors, including two at 4K 60Hz.

The computer also features a neural processing unit (NPU) to let developers bring AI-based experiences to their apps and projects. Microsoft says that the NPU in the Windows Dev Kit 2023 is about 90 times faster than traditional processors or 20 times faster than GPUs when using specific AI models.

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 is another sign of Microsoft taking Windows on ARM more seriously. Earlier this month, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9 lineup consisting of Intel and ARM-based variants with optional 5G connectivity. The Windows Dev Kit 2023, or "Project Volterra," will allow developers to bring better experiences to those opting for Windows devices based on ARM processors. It should help break the "no apps - no users - no apps" vicious cycle and make Windows on ARM a more attractive choice.

The Windows Dev Kit 2023 costs $599, and you can order one here. It is now available in eight countries: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Here are the detailed specs:

Windows Dev Kit 2023 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform with dedicated NPU RAM 32GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2x USB-C, 3x USB-A, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet Size and weight 196 x 152 x 27.6 mm, 960g Price $599

Would you consider buying a $599 mini PC running Windows 11 and an ARM processor? Share your thoughts in the comments.