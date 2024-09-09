Microsoft launches TypeScript 5.6 with a number of new improvements

Microsoft has officially released TypeScript 5.6, which is the latest version of the popular programming language that builds on top of JavaScript. The company released the 5.5 version of TypeScript in June.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed a number of new updates included in TypeScript 5.6. One of them fixes an issue where mistakes could be made in programming but they were still considered valid JavaScript code and were accepted. Microsoft says it has now fixed this issue:

In TypeScript 5.6, the compiler now errors when it can syntactically determine a truthy or nullish check will always evaluate in a specific way.

The new 5.6 version of TypeScript also adds support for Arbitrary Module Identifiers in the code. There's also a new compiler option called, "--noCheck." Microsoft says this will let programmers skip type checking for all of their input files. It adds.

This avoids unnecessary type-checking when performing any semantic analysis necessary for emitting output files.

There's another new programming feature in TypeScript 5.6:

TypeScript’s language service now provides its own commit characters for each completion item. Commit characters are specific characters that, when typed, will automatically commit the currently-suggested completion item. What this means is that over time your editor will now more frequently commit to the currently-suggested completion item when you type certain characters.

You can check out all of the new additions and improvements in TypeScript 5.6 in the blog post. If you have never used TypeScript before, you can try it out by using npm with the following command: "npm install -D typescript". You can also get TypeScript 5.6 via the NuGet website.

Before you ask, there are plans to release TypeScript 5.7. You can head to GitHub to check out the plan for the next release, which includes a list of priority features and bug updates. The final release of TypeScript 5.7 is currently scheduled for November 21, 2024.