Microsoft launches weird Surface Laptop - Smurface Edition

Microsoft launched a 5G version of its Surface Laptop a few days ago, but prior to that, it also released a smaller, more affordable device in this series back in May. Surface devices are typically considered premium products because of their hefty price tags and build quality, so they don't really do crazy numbers in terms of sales. As such, it is surprising that Microsoft has quietly released a new Surface Laptop that will appeal to an even smaller audience.

News outlet Mashable has spotted the Surface Laptop - Smurface Edition (ugh) on Amazon U.S. As you may have guessed from the name, this product is a result of a collaboration effort with the new Smurfs movie that came out this month and sports an abysmal 4.3/10 rating on IMDb right now. Nice one, Microsoft.

In terms of what this special edition Surface Laptop entails, the internals are exactly the same as the affordable Surface Laptop that came out in May. But in addition to that, you get laser-printed Smurf characters on the lid of the laptop, along with a blue Surface logo. That's all there is to it.

The rest of the specifications are the same as the May variant with 512GB storage. It is a Copilot+ PC, so you do get a 45 TOPS NPU for AI-powered experiences in Windows 11. It is important to note that the processor isn't particularly powerful since it's a Snapdragon X Plus, but that also means that you do get better battery life. In addition, the display is 1920x1080 @60Hz, and it hosts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage rather than SSD.

It's difficult to figure out who this device is marketed to, considering Microsoft seemingly didn't even announce it publicly, to our knowledge. You really have to love the Smurfs or their latest movie along with Microsoft's Surface hardware to even consider dropping $999 for this limited-edition piece. Speaking of which, there are only 100 units available and it's an Amazon exclusive, so if you fit the niche audience described above, head over to the store page below to purchase the latest Surface Laptop.

Surface Laptop - Smurface Edition (512GB UFS storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, Copilot+ PC with Windows 11) | Amazon US | $999.99

