Microsoft Loop 2.0 comes with a revamped UI and several improvements

Microsoft today introduced Microsoft Loop 2.0 with a revamped UI and enhancements to improve the overall user experience. First, Loop has moved to a new URL: https://loop.cloud.microsoft. This URL change is part of a company-wide effort at Microsoft to streamline the overall experience by reducing sign-in prompts, redirects, and delays when accessing Microsoft's online services.

Microsoft Loop 2.0 comes with a revamped UI that looks clean and simple. Beyond the new UI, Microsoft has made it easier to access your meeting notes, favorites, recent items, and more with the new navigation menu on the left. There is a new prominent Create button on the top left that allows you to create workspaces or draft ideas from anywhere in the app. Previously, you could create new Loop items only from the home page.

With Loop 2.0, you can now add your Loop Components, pages, or ideas to a workspace directly from the breadcrumb at the top. You can add them to existing workspaces or create brand new ones. All the Collaborative Meeting Notes from Microsoft Teams are now organized under the Meeting Notes tab. You can also create your pre-read notes or agenda items for all of your upcoming meetings within the new Loop experience.

The Favorites tab on the left navigation bar will allow you to easily access and switch between your favorite and recent workspaces in the Microsoft Loop app. Finally, the Recent tab on the navigation bar will allow you to easily find your most recent Loop pages and components across Microsoft 365. In addition to the ones you created using the Loop app, the Recent tab will even show you Loop components that you created directly in Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneNote, and Whiteboard.

Microsoft Loop 2.0 is not live for everyone yet, but Microsoft is actively rolling it out, and it will be available for everyone soon.