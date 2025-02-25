Microsoft makes some of the best Copilot Pro features unlimited and free for all

Microsoft has a big announcement for Copilot users today. Now, Copilot Voice and Copilot Think Deeper, both powered by Open AI's o1 model, are available for free without limits, giving users a chance to have deeper, more complex conversations and communicate with the service using their voices.

For those unfamiliar, Copilot Voice is a feature that lets you speak with Copilot the way you talk to a human. The system can provide quick responses, and you can interrupt its responses by just speaking. While most people are accustomed to interacting with LLMs via text messages, Copilot Voice is a convenient feature when your hands are busy or if you want to practice a real-life conversation in various scenarios (like an interview or practice your language skills).

As for Copilot Think Deeper, this feature is for complex conversations that require, well... thinking deeper and providing more sophisticated analysis. It was first announced in October 2024 in a limited preview and became free for all by the end of January 2025. Here are a few examples from Microsoft where you might find Think Deeper useful:

Compare the best electric cars. I usually prioritize design and comfort, and I want to feel like my purchase is ‘future-proof’. Make a novel scoring system to help me with my assessment.

I have $15K to use on a home renovation. I’m deciding between a kitchen island, updated bathroom, or replacing the roof. What would increase the value of my home more over the next 3 years?

I live in a neighborhood that has power outage every time there is high wind. Should I buy a generator? What are the pros and cons, things I should consider, and impact to my budget, and convenience.

Note that Think Deeper takes more time to generate an answer, so a hiccup here and there should not be a surprise.

It is worth noting that Think Deeper and Voice are not exclusive Copilot features. The same capabilities are available for ChatGPT users (Copilot is powered by OpenAI, after all), but they are only unlimited to those paying for ChatGPT Plus, a $20/mo subscription. Copilot Pro costs the same, but now, some of its best features are available for free and without limits on desktop and mobile Copilot apps.

Still, Microsoft says that Copilot Pro users will retain priority access to all capabilities during peak load times. The subscription also grants early access to experimental features and additional capabilities in Microsoft 365 apps.