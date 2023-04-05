Microsoft "New" Teams for Education gets 2X faster performance, less CPU, RAM, disk use

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft released a revamped Teams which brought in faster performance, a consequence of lowered CPU, disk and memory usages, as well as a simpler overall UI and UX. Dubbed "New Teams", the improvements made under the hood are now trickling out to Teams for Education as well.

In a new blog post on the Tech Community forums, under the heading: An Introduction to “New Teams”, the company has detailed the improvements which include 50% less memory, CPU, and disk usage, which in turn leads to twice the performance throughput:

An Introduction to “New Teams” Reimagined and enhanced with a performance-first mindset

Recently, Microsoft announced the beginning of a new era of Microsoft Teams – reimagined from the ground up for a faster, simpler, and more flexible Teams experience. We’ve begun rolling out the public preview version of the new Teams desktop app for Windows. Here’s a quick look what users can expect from New Teams: 2X faster , whether you’re starting up the app, presenting in a meeting, or responding to messages

More reliable, improved security and better manageability – using trusted types, stringent CSPs, and integration with MSIX

These improvements can be especially useful for the younger demographic as many children could be using budget laptops for their education purposes, and most of these devices don't have the most capable or powerful hardware inside.

Aside from performance-related optimizations, the New Teams for Education also has several functionality improvements too. These are:

Viva Connections for Education

Assignments Updates Inactive Assignments New Create experience

Apps in Channel Meetings

You can read about the above features in detail on Microsoft's website.