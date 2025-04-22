Microsoft now lets you set Copilot as new tab page in Edge

It appears that the current Copilot integration in Microsoft Edge is not enough for the company. Microsoft is now experimenting with letting users set Copilot as their new tab page in Edge. By default, Microsoft Edge has Copilot in a sidebar for quick responses, but with the latest updates, you can have it on the new tab page instead of the current one with a Bing search bar, quick links, backgrounds, and a news feed.

Here is how to enable it:

Download Microsoft Edge 137.0.3274.0 or newer (currently available in the Edge Insider program) Go to edge://flags, a page with all the experimental features and flags in Microsoft Edge. Find and enable the following flags:

NTP Composer—set to "Enabled with experimental features"

NTP Composer Chat Ranking—set to "Enabled"

NTP Composer Focus—set to "Enabled"

NTP Composer Use Copilot Search—set to "Enabled" Restart Microsoft Edge and open a new tab. You will see the Copilot interface with a quick Office link, some suggestions, a settings button, and more.

It is worth reminding that features on the edge://flags page are experimental. They are often raw, unfinished, buggy, and overall not ready for their public debut. However, if you feel adventurous, you can try it on Microsoft Edge version 137, which is currently available for insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

In other Edge-Copilot news, Microsoft recently launched Copilot Vision for its browser. With Copilot Vision, you can let Copilot see your current tab and offer useful information and insights about it. Copilot Vision is also coming to Windows 11, and you can try it in recent preview builds.

Do you like the idea of having Copilot as the default new tab page in Microsoft Edge? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: Deskmodder