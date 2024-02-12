Microsoft offers a way for businesses to learn how their employees feel about using Copilot

Microsoft is pushing hard for businesses and organizations to adopt its Copilot generative AI tools. Indeed, the company decided to spend $14 million to run a 1-minute commercial during Super Bowl LVIII to promote the use of Copilot.

However, there's also been some pushback from many people on using AI assistants like Copilot at work. Some fear that the assistant has yet to prove itself in offering accurate info and services. Others feel the increased use of AI could lead to people being laid off from companies and organizations.

Today, Microsoft announced a new tool designed to help businesses and organizations get information on how their employees are using Copilot and their feedback on the assistant.

In a blog post, the company revealed the new tool is called Microsoft Copilot Dashboard. It's now available for customers who use the Viva Pulse employee feedback platform, along with the Viva Glint survey server.

The Copilot Dashboard includes the Copilot Impact survey, which has two different categories for employees to offer feedback. The first is the core survey items, where employees are asked questions about the benefits of using Copilot at work for specific tasks. The other category includes more survey questions that will ask workers to give their thoughts on the relevance of using Copilot and how it has been integrated into their business.

The company added that since the use of Copilot in the business world can evolve and change after the initial launch, businesses will also be able to repeat the surveys in the dashboard over a longer period of time.

This will allow those corporations and organizations to see how employees might change their opinions on using Copilot. It can also help businesses see if there are any changes they need to make concerning future implementations of Copilot for their workers.

Microsoft says the new Copilot Dashboard for Viva Pulse and Viva Glint will be added to those services sometime in the second quarter of 2024.