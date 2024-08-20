Microsoft officially launches its unifed Teams app for Windows 10, 11, and Mac

After previously launching a preview version of a new unified Microsoft Teams app for work, personal, or education accounts for members of the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft has announced that this new Teams app is now generally available for Windows 10, 11, and Mac users. You have the option to wait until the app is updated automatically, but you can also go ahead and download the new version from the Microsoft Store to get it faster.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Teams users who want to add more than one of their accounts to the new Teams app can first sign into one of those accounts on the app. Then they can select their profile picture, which is found in the upper right corner of the app, to add those other accounts. When you launch the new Teams app from your work, personal, or education account, they will open in side-by-side windows from that app.

Microsoft added:

Additionally, we know that many users have multiple Teams accounts, so we made it simple to choose your preferred account when joining a Teams meeting. You can also join as a guest without signing in. Whether you’re joining a call to connect with a customer or discuss your school’s fall fundraiser, simply select your preferred account the moment you join the meeting.

This new unified app means that Windows 10, Windows 11, and Mac users who sign into the app with a personal email can connect and collaborate with any other Teams users for free. If you sign into a Teams app with a work email account, the app will still be subject to the restrictions that Teams admins have previously set up.

This new unified desktop app joins Microsoft's Teams apps for Android and iOS, which have already supported sign-ups for work, personal, and educational users.