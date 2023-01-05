Microsoft outs new Edge Dev update with improved ad blocking on Android and more

Microsoft Edge developers are back from the holiday season with a new weekly update for users testing the browser in the Dev Channel. As usual, the release brings minor changes, bugfixes, and improvements. Android users also received an improved ad-blocker and the ability to change the wallpaper on the home page.

However, the latest Edge Dev update also proves that using a preview channel as your primary browser is not the best idea. There are multiple reports of the browser crashing on a loop, and Microsoft has already confirmed the issue, promising to release a necessary fix as soon as possible.

If your Microsoft Edge Dev 110.0.1587.1 copy is not crashing, here are the changes you will find:

New Features:

Android: New Ad blocker feature now allows you to block ads with a long press.

Now you can change the wallpaper on the New Tab Page. WebView2: Added experimental Permission management API. Enterprise: New policies (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet) Print preview sticky setting policy. Touch Mode policy. Policy for disabling Immersive Reader’s Grammar Tools.



Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash related to out of memory condition when visiting certain shopping sites.

Fixed browser crash related to invalid access in a vector on webpages.

Fixed browser crash related to McAfee Drive Encryption.

Fixed browser crash by disabling WebAuthn autofill functionality due to issue. macOS: Fixed browser crash when activating Fullscreen mode. iOS: Fixed browser crash when using the translator.

Fixed browser crash when viewing New Tab Page. Android: Fixed browser crash when downloading a file.

Enterprise:

Fixed browser crash due to Conditional Access workflow retries too many times when remediation fails on Android.

Other changes:

Fixed URLs not being added to the allow list when the flyout is dismissed on Website Typos protection.

Fixed favicon not loading properly when installing a site as an app.

Prevented browser window from staying open if it only contains a blank tab opened by ClickOnce interaction.

Removed recently closed suggestions from the address bar so they will now persist instead only on the current browser session.

Fixed can’t expand or collapse Tab group while the Tab group menu is showing.

ALT + S shortcut no longer triggers the screenshot functionality.

Workspace sharing prompt will now close when clicking outside of the UI.

Fixed Visual search button appearing outside the image when scrolling. iOS: Fixed can’t swipe up on New Tab Page.

Fixed page getting squished when using Split View on iPad.

Fixed automatic profile switching issue where it keeps switching back to a Work profile from a personal profile.

Fixed the issue when trying to sign in from Add account displaying a circle. Android: Fixed Add current page to Favorites button not showing after editing a favorite. WebView2: WebResourceResquested API promoted from experimental stage to public.

Fixed DPI mismatch.

Disabled native Windows Share option due to not working as expected on HoloLens and in UWP apps.

Fixed custom rasterization scale bug. (#2918) Enterprise: Removed the ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior policy.

Fixed focus fails to work involving showModalDialog and window.open in IE Mode workflows.

Fixed an issue where visiting a URL that is on AllowListUrls policy causes to open a New InPrivate tab to a URL that is not on the AllowList on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android from the official Edge Insider website. Note that the browser no longer supports Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.