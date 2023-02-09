Microsoft-owned GitHub lays off 10% of its workers as it turns into a remote-only company

The bad employment news in the tech industry has unfortunately hit another company. GitHub, the developer software hosting and sharing company that was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, will be laying off 10 percent of its workers, according to a TechCrunch report. The same report adds that before today's news, GitHub had about 3,000 employess, which means 300 of them are now seeking other opportunites.

The report also states that GitHub will be closing all of its physical offices and that the remaining employees will be working remotely from now on. Other cost cutting efforts mentioned in the report include switching video chat programs from Slack to Microsoft Teams, and increasing the refresh or upgrade cycle time for an employee's laptop hardware from three to four years.

In an internal email to the entire company GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke stated that the company will have a strong focus on AI in the future, and that he wants GitHub to be the "developer-first engineering system for the world of tomorrow".

GitHub's parent company Microsoft previously announced it would lay off 10,000 of its employees in mid January 2023. Other big tech companies like Google, Zoom, Dell, PayPal, Spotify, Amazon, and Meta have all initiated layoffs of their own over the past few months.