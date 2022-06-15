Microsoft PowerToys 0.59.1 fixes FancyZones bugs, PowerToys Run and more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.59, which was released last week. As such, all of the new features are in the previous release and this one contains a few bugs that the team deemed important to release fixes for.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v0.59.0 to fix a few bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.59.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#18657: FancyZones not working with windows showing in all desktops is fixed.

#18663: Messages showing there was an error updating should no longer appear when PowerToys is up-to-date.

#18712: On some systems OOBE Windows renders a bit too big, so we made the window resizable.

#18696: Added a setting to disable the search delay in PowerToys Run, as some users preferred the old behavior.

#18679: A FancyZones bug where windows were not snapping after switching layouts is fixed.

#18761: PowerToys Run is not getting the default web browser under some conditions. Potential fixes and added logs are included.

#18842: Upgraded the Windows App SDK runtime to 1.1.1, containing the newest fixes.

You can download PowerToys 0.59 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.59 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.