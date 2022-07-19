Microsoft published official Windows 11 videos to help users learn basic stuff

Microsoft has published a new video series called “Meet Windows 11”. It consists of three introductory videos describing how to do basic things in the latest operating system from Microsoft. For example, the series highlights personalization, apps, tools, features, and other capabilities newcomers to Windows 11 may consider helpful.

Of course, if you are a more experienced Windows user, you will not find anything special in the new videos. Microsoft says the series aims at those “just starting out with Windows 11” or users “looking for refreshers on making the most out of it.” Every video has a dedicated support page, so you can read about the features instead of watching the video.

The first video from the “Meet Windows 11” series teaches new users how to use universal search (just do not try searching for Recycle Bin), desktop groups, cloud clipboard, essential shortcuts, accessibility features, etc.

The second video is about personalizing your experience. Learn about creating collections in Edge, changing desktop backgrounds, and Windows Widgets.

Finally, the third video highlights the new stock apps, such as the Photos app, Phone Link, and Microsoft Store.

