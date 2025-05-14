Microsoft pulls plug on Bing Search APIs

The Bing Search APIs are quite popular among developers since Google doesn’t offer its search results via APIs. Developers were able to get ad-free, location-aware search results from billions of web links. Even competing search engines like DuckDuckGo used Bing Search APIs to build alternative search experiences.

Today, Microsoft announced that Bing Search APIs will be retired on August 11, 2025. Developers were taken aback by this sudden announcement from Microsoft, and the aggressive deprecation timeline is also concerning. Microsoft mentioned that any existing instances of Bing Search APIs will be decommissioned completely, and the API will no longer be available for usage.

⚠️Microsoft is depreciating Bing Search API. And there is no replacement available. Grounding with Bing Search is suggested as alternative, but…



“Developers and end users don't have access to raw content returned from Grounding with Bing Search”



Means that I can’t build full… pic.twitter.com/DfsAesHZIA — Dmitry Katson (@DmitryKatson) May 13, 2025

This deprecation is applicable to all developers who are using the F1 and S1 through S9 resources of Bing Search, or the F0 and S1 through S4 resources of Bing Custom Search.

Microsoft is recommending developers make use of real-time public web data when generating responses with an LLM. However, Grounding with Bing Search is not a real alternative to the Bing Search APIs.

Developers who need a real alternative to Bing Search APIs can check out Brave Search APIs, which are now being used by popular startups such as Cohere, Perplexity, and Mistral. Brave Search API generally offers a more cost-effective solution compared to the Bing Search API, especially for developers with lower usage needs. It is available free for up to 2,000 monthly calls, and offers multiple, affordable subscription tiers.