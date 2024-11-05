Microsoft quietly admits Windows 11 24H2 printer issues on Arm, no word on AMD or Intel

Back in June earlier this year, Microsoft shared some key information related to printer support on Windows 11 version 24H2. Especially, the company published some details regarding printer support on Arm as Windows 11 24H2 was initially released for Arm (Copilot+) PCs.

Microsoft had assured back then that "Windows 11 Arm-based PCs supports the majority of printers" and that it was compatible with Mopria standard.

However, several users online have been reporting that printer compatibility is broken. The issue seems to exist for all printer vendors as users of HP, Canon, Brother, among others, have all reported problems since upgrading to Windows 11 24H2.

Most of the problems seem to be the inability to install the printer driver or use the printer. This particular issue is mainly on Arm-based Copilot+ PCs. Besides that, certain features are also apparently not working. The HP SUPD (Smart Universal Printing Driver) also does not resolve the issue. There are several threads online regarding these issues that users have posted.

Microsoft has recently acknowledged this problem and has since put up a support article regarding how to work around it. The company writes:

Some ARM PCs (for example, Copilot+ PCs) may not be able to add or install a printer using the included installer or the installer from the manufacturer’s website. Windows instead suggests: Connecting your printer by opening Settings , then selecting Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners > Add device.

Connecting your printer via USB.

In a separate linked article, detailed steps of the same have also been provided:

Notes: We are aware of some ARM PC’s (for example Copilot+ PC’s) not being able to add/install a printer using the included installer or by downloading the installer from the manufacturer’s website. To fix this, go to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners and click on " Add device " instead to add the printer manually, unless the manufacturer has specific guidance for Windows on ARM PCs.

" instead to add the printer manually, unless the manufacturer has specific guidance for Windows on ARM PCs. To find out if you have an ARM device, go to Settings > System > About, and look for "System type" property under "Device specifications". ARM devices have "ARM based processor" under system type.

Besides Arm PCs, it looks like AMD64 (Intel and AMD) systems are also having printer-related issues on Windows 11 24H2, although these may not be as widespread as Arm. Some of the reported problems include printer sharing bugs, print requests being stuck in queue, and printer devices disappearing, among others.