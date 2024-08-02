Microsoft quietly installing KB5001716 Windows 11/10 update for the good of your PC

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft released its non-security Windows preview update (C- release) for Windows 11 and Windows 10 under KB5040527 and KB5040525 respectively. However, a few days later, the company also quietly released one for Windows 11 version 24H2 (2024 update) as well under KB5040529 for Copilot+ PCs.

Today, Neowin noticed that Microsoft is also pushing another update to both Windows 10 and 11 systems under KB5001716. This update is different from the ones we mentioned above as it upgrades the Windows Update service components. It's meant to essentially trigger Windows to automatically download and install a newer Windows 11 or 10 feature update in case your current OS version is approaching the end of servicing status.

Summary This update includes a new user interface (UI) functionality for Windows Update in Windows. This article applies to the following: Windows 11, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 22H2

Windows 10, version 21H2

Windows 10, version 21H1

Windows 10, version 20H2

Windows 10, version 2004 Notes about this update When this update is installed, Windows may attempt to download and install feature updates to your device if it is approaching or has reached the end of support for your currently installed Windows version. Feature updates offer new functionality and help keep your device secure.

After this update is installed, Windows may periodically display a notification informing you of problems that may prevent Windows Update from keeping your device up-to-date and protected against current threats. For example, you may see a notification informing you that your device is currently running a version of Windows that has reached the end of its support lifecycle, or that your device does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for the currently installed version of Windows. Known issues in this update We are currently not aware of any issues that affect this update.

You can view the support page for KB5001716 here on Microsoft's official website.