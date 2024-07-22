Microsoft Reflect app now available for download from Microsoft Store

Microsoft Reflect is a well-being app designed specifically to support connection, expression, and well-being in the classroom. Until recently, Reflect was only available on the web, inside Microsoft Teams, and OneNote Class Notebook.

Microsoft has now released the official Reflect app for Windows PCs in the Microsoft Store. However, it is not a native app; it is simply a packaged version of the Reflect web experience.

Reflect allows educators to create check-ins to gain insights into students' well-being. They can create check-ins for staff and families to understand how they feel about any topic. Reflect also supports live check-ins to collect responses during meetings. Students can respond to check-ins using emojis and the Feelings Monster, a research-backed character that showcases 60 different emotions in an engaging way.

Based on the responses from students, educators can gain valuable insights into where their students are doing well and identify areas that need improvement.

Microsoft Reflect also allows students to take a brain break through its curated collection of short, inclusive activities focusing on mental fitness, refreshing the mind, and refocusing. Some of the activities include:

Breathing activities

Movement activities, including stretching and dancing with the Feelings Monster

Guided mindfulness videos featuring the Feelings Monster

Audio meditations

Focus music tracks and soundscapes to overcome distractions and stay on task

Short podcasts to help students learn about navigating their emotions

Games such as a memory game, connection cards, and coloring pages.

Microsoft is regularly adding new updates to the Reflect platform. For example, Reflect can now be integrated within Learning Management Systems (LMS) including Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard Learn, D2L Brightspace, Google Classroom, Schoology, and more.

You can download the Microsoft Reflect app here from the Microsoft Store. The app is available for free, but it requires a valid Microsoft school account to access the experience.