Microsoft releases firmware updates for a bunch of Surface devices

Microsoft has released a slew of firmware updates for multiple Surface devices including Pro 4, Surface Studio, Laptop 1,2, and 4. The new updates include the usual stability improvements and also addresses various security issues.

First up, the Surface Pro 4 received a new firmware update after almost a year of no updates. The update addresses the Asset tag versioning issue and brings general stability improvements. You can check out the full changelog for the update below:

Windows Update HistoryName Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 109.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 109.3681.768.0 Addresses security updates, improves system stability, as well as resolving the Asset tag versioning issue. Surface - Firmware - 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME - Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component - 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Extension - 1952.14.0.1470 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Next up are the first-generation and second-generation Surface Laptops. Both the devices are receiving the same UFEI firmware update that improves the overall device stability. You can check out the changelog for the same below:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware - 138.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 138.3681.768.0 Improves device stability.

Moving on, Microsoft has also released firmware updates for the first-generation Surface Studio. The new update addresses the Asset tag versioning issue and brings along the usual crop of general stability improvements. Here is the full list of changes:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 119.3681.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 119.3681.768.0 Addresses security updates, as well as resolving the Asset tag versioning issue. Surface - Firmware - 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME - Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component - 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client - Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Extension - 1952.14.0.1470 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Lastly, Microsoft is also rolling out a set of firmware updates for Surface Laptop 4 models running Intel processors. The update includes stability improvements and addresses some critical vulnerabilities in the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. They also bring enhancements to the integrated Iris Xe graphics. You can check out the full list of changes below:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface - Firmware - 10.5.141.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 10.5.141.0 Improves stability and device reliability. Surface -Firmware - 4.36.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware 4.36.139.0 Improves stability and device reliability. Surface - Firmware - 61.0.1.26 Surface SMF - 15 Inch 61.0.1.26 Improves stability and device reliability. Surface - Firmware - 61.0.1.26 Surface SMF - 13 Inch 61.0.1.26 Improves stability and device reliability. Intel - Net - 22.30.0.11 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters 22.30.0.11 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.30.0.4 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth 22.30.0.4 Addresses critical security vulnerabilities and improves connection stability. Intel Corporation – Display - 27.20.100.9268 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics 27.20.100.9268 Improves stability and device reliability. Intel Corporation – Extension - 27.20.100.9268 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics Extn 27.20.100.9268 Improves graphics interoperability for the connected peripherals.

As usual, the updates are rolling out in batches to Surface devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903) or newer. Considering that version 1903 has been out of support for a few months now, most devices should be on a newer version already. You can head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click on 'Check for Updates' to download the new firmware update.