Microsoft releases KB5058919/KB5058922/KB5058921 Windows 11 and 10 out of band updates

Microsoft has published new out-of-band (OOB) updates for both Windows 11 and Windows 10 today. This is sort of a hotfix update following the April 2025 Patch Tuesday which was released earlier this week (KB5055523, KB5055528 on Windows 11 and KB5055518, KB5055519, KB5055521, KB5055547 on Windows 10).

The update is meant to fix an Active Directory Group Policy bug. Please note that home users are unlikely to be affected by this problem. Microsoft explains:

Microsoft has identified an issue where audit logon/logoff events in the local policy of the Active Directory Group Policy might not show as enabled on the device even if they are enabled and working as expected. This can be observed in the Local Group Policy Editor or Local Security Policy, where local audit policies show the "Audit logon events" policy with security setting of "No auditing". An out-of-band (OOB) update has been released today, April 11, 2025, to address this issue. ... The OOB updates available only on the Microsoft Update Catalog for the Window versions affected by this issue. They are cumulative, so you do not need to apply any previous update before installing them, and they supersede all previous updates. If you haven’t deployed the April 2025 Windows security update yet and you utilize Active Directory Group Policy, we recommend you apply this OOB update instead for the Windows versions listed below: Windows 11, versions 23H2 and 22H2 (KB5058919)

Windows Server 2022 (KB5058920)

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 and Windows Server 2019 (KB5058922)

Windows 10 LTSB 2016 and Windows Server 2016 (KB5058921)

Azure Stack HCI, version 22H2 (KB5058920)

You can find the links to download the updates on the Microsoft Update Catalog website using the links below:

You can find the announcement post here on Microsoft's Windows Health Dashboard website.