Microsoft releases .NET 9.0.3 and 8.0.14 with fix for a single CVE 

Microsoft has released the latest point releases for .NET 9 and .NET 8. Neither of the updates is that big, but both include a fix for CVE-2025-24070, so it’s important to get up to date so that you don’t fall victim to malicious attackers. The vulnerability allowed attackers to get elevated privileges which could give them more unauthorized access to systems.

To get started using these new versions, head over to Microsoft Devblogs, here you can find installers and binaries, container images, Linux binaries, and view the known issues.

Speaking of updates, you can check out Neowin's coverage of Microsoft's March Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Source: Microsoft