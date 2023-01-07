Microsoft releases new Xbox update with "Recent Parties" feature and various fixes

Microsoft has released a new Xbox Update Preview to the Alpha ring containing a range of fixes but most importantly, a new feature, the ability to jump back into a recent party with two clicks. The version number for this update is 2302.230104-2200 and becomes a mandatory update from 3 a.m. PT on January 7.

In this update, a subset of users will now see “Recent Parties” under the “Start a party” button on the “Parties & Chats tab” while others will have to press the “Parties” button in the “Parties & Chats” tab and then choose from a list of recent parties. By putting the feature in a different place, it’s likely Microsoft is testing how users interact with it. The feature is designed so that you can get back to playing games quickly with gamers you were playing with before. You can also invite those contacts to new parties quickly.

The fixes implemented in this update are as follows:

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Games Fixed an issue where steering wheel force feedback could stop working unexpectedly. Home Fixed an issue where the tooltip for “Settings” would remain visible after navigating away. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



As for the known issues, they’re listed below:

We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option and include the following: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

Controllers We’ve received some reports that users’ controllers are randomly losing sync or disconnecting from the console. If you encounter this behavior, please be sure to report this issue after reconnecting. HDMI-CEC We’ve received some reports that HDMI-CEC is not working correctly. Note : Ensure that your TV supports HDMI-CEC and is also enabled before filing feedback.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of your TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



The Alpha ring is one of the highest rings that Xbox Insiders can reach and requires users to have submitted plenty of feedback to Microsoft. The Alpha ring is also invite-only so new people only get to join when invites go out.