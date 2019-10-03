Microsoft releases required security updates for all versions of Windows 10

We're just five days away from Patch Tuesday, the day that Microsoft will release new updates for all supported versions of Windows. Apparently, the company just couldn't wait, as it released a whole round of updates today.

Unlike most non-Patch Tuesday updates, these are actually mandatory. That means that your PC will install it automatically at some point. The updates are billed as security updates, fixing an issue where print jobs might fail. Here's the highlight:

  • Updates an intermittent issue with the print spooler service that may cause print jobs to fail.

Here's the full list of fixes:

  • Addresses an intermittent issue with the print spooler service that may cause print jobs to fail. Some apps may close or generate errors, such as the remote procedure call (RPC) error.
  • Addresses an issue that may result in an error when you install Features On Demand (FOD), such as .Net 3.5. The error is, "The changes couldn’t be complete. Please reboot your computer and try again. Error code: 0x800f0950.”

As is always the case with cumulative updates, these include the fixes from previous ones, including the optional updates that were released later on in September. Here's the list of updates:

As always, you have the option of installing it manually, or letting it install automatically through Windows Update.

