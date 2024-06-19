Microsoft releases some details on Windows 11 24H2 printer support, app performance for Arm

Microsoft, this week, released Windows 11 version 24H2 feature update, for Arm-based Copilot+ PCs, which also followed soon after. While the tech giant detailed some of the new exclusive Copilot+ PC features in a blog post, in a separate support article earlier today, it also added more information related to printer and app support.

In terms of app support, Microsoft says that Windows apps should work with Arm-based PCs just like with x86 computers and no requirement necessitates that they have to be from the Microsoft Store. However, it does add the apps that are optimized specifically for Windows on Arm will work better.

Microsoft writes:

Can I run my Windows apps on my Windows 11 Arm-based PCs? Yes, you can install and run most Windows apps on Windows 11 Arm-based PCs just as you would on other Windows 11 PCs. Apps do not need to come from the Microsoft Store in Windows. Apps that have been rebuilt for Windows Arm-based PCs will have the best performance. Many of the top Windows apps have been rebuilt for Windows Arm-based PCs already and more are on the way. Other apps that have not been built for Windows Arm-based PCs will run seamlessly using emulation. Windows 11 Arm-based PCs running Windows 11 24H2 include the Prism emulator for improved performance for emulated applications.

Moving on to printers, Microsoft has added that printers should also work with Arm-based PCs similar to how they work on x86 systems. It has also specifically mentioned that Mopria-based printers should work without any issues. Microsoft last year started testing Mopra-exclusive WPP or Windows Protected Print Mode for Windows 11 24H2.

Aside from printers, it has also talked about other peripheral devices too. Microsoft writes:

Can I use printers and other peripherals with my Windows 11 Arm-based PC? Yes, you can. Windows 11 Arm-based PCs supports the majority of printers, including printers that support the printing standard Mopria. You can check to see if a printer is Mopria certified at mopria.org. Printers from large printer manufacturers like HP and Xerox have released Printer Support Apps, companion printing apps designed to enhance the Windows print experience. Peripherals will work if the drivers they depend on are built into Windows 11, or if the hardware developer has released Arm64 drivers for the device. It's a good idea to check whether the hardware developer has published a version of the driver that runs on a Windows 11 Arm-based PC.

You can find the support article here on Microsoft's official website.