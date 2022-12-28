Microsoft reportedly preparing three feature updates for Windows 11 in 2023

In 2022, Microsoft delivered two batches of features for its latest operating system. The first one, version 22H2 or the "2022 Update," arrived in September, and the second one, the so-called "moment 1," landed a month later. With Microsoft being unwilling to explain its confusing update policies, it is easy for a Windows enthusiast to feel slightly lost. However, a newly published report from Windows Central attempts to clarify the situation and deliver a sneak peek at Windows 11 updates scheduled for arrival in 2023.

According to Zac Bowden from Windows Central, the next feature drop for Windows 11 should arrive in February or March 2023. We already know what features "moment 2" will bring (including a bunch of controversial changes). Moreover, some of those features are already available in the stable version of Windows 11 22H2.

The "moment 2" update will bring the resurrected tablet mode, a much-improved notification area (system tray), improvements for Windows Search, a better Task Manager, a new page for managing energy efficiency, full-screen widgets, and more. All those changes will continue Microsoft's efforts to address major criticism from users and make Windows 11 more modern and aesthetically pleasing.

Speaking of being more modern, expect the first feature update of 2023 to deliver a bunch of redesigns for some old dialogs from the Windows 8 era. Windows 11 preview builds already feature new eye candy for the date/time picker, rename this PC, reset, Windows Firewall, and go back to the previous build UI.

As for the "moment 3" update, users can expect it somewhere in the middle of the year, as reported a few weeks ago. The release is likely to arrive in May or June 2023. We do not know what features to expect, but the rumors say Microsoft will continue improving Windows Search, plus deliver a series of updates for dual-screen devices. The software giant should also replace the stock Mail and Calendar apps with the new web-based Outlook client.

Finally, "moment 4" should come out in September or October 2024. The report says that the "moment 4" update could be Windows 11 23H2. Unlike Windows 11 22H2 and its extensive list of new features, Windows 11 23H2 will be a smaller release with a slightly less impressive set of new capabilities.

To recap, here is what Microsoft allegedly has in store for Windows 11 in 2023:

Windows 11 22H2 "moment 2" in February or May 2023

Windows 11 22H2 "moment 3" in May or June 2023

Windows 11 "23H2" or "moment 4" in September or October 2023

As usual, keep in mind that the report is unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt.