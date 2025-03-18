Microsoft reveals ID@Xbox program has so far paid out over $5 billion to developers

The self-publishing program Microsoft offers to indie game developers, ID@Xbox, has been a massive platform for the company's gaming initiative. Today, in a blog post published by ID@Xbox director Guy Richards, some impressive statistics were shared about the program's success since its launch in 2013.

The program has so far paid out $5 billion to independent developers, including the makers of hits like Balatro, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Phasmophobia.

One of Microsoft's major focuses in the gaming space seems to be the expansion of Xbox Play Anywhere-supported titles. For those in the dark, this is a feature that lets players purchase a game for one Xbox platform and gain access to it via their other devices for no extra cost. Currently, this works across Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The games' saves, progress, and achievements are all shared as well.

Microsoft says that adding Xbox Play Anywhere to games has netted their developers 20% more playtime on Xbox platforms. So far, over 1,000 games have shipped with support for the feature.

The company also highlighted its work with game development studios via the Developer Acceleration Program:

The program fosters innovation for over 200 teams and creators from different countries around the world. We help developers by hosting information sessions with studios, providing port and prototype funding, and helping to reduce costs of bringing games to Xbox and building new ideas.

Today's announcement once again pushes Microsoft's new direction of having games available on every platform, adding that "no matter where people choose to play, we’re working with developers to make the most of the features unique to that device or screen." To finish things off, the company even named Hollow Knight: Silksong as a part of ID@Xbox, though no release information was shared, as usual.

UPDATE: Title changed to reflect the $5 billion being paid out to developers.